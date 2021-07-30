Three Premier League clubs target Leon Bailey

According to German outlet Bild, there is plenty of interest in Leon Bailey of Bayer Leverkusen this summer. Leicester City, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers are all keen on taking the winger to the Premier League.

Bailey is indeed a winger if a preferred role needs to be named, but in fact he is an extremely versatile, modern attacker, who can play and cause opposition defences problems on either flank, through the middle as a centre-forward, or behind one as a No.10. What’s more, at the age of 23, he is only likely to improve further over the coming years, and the fact that plenty of clubs are monitoring his progress and expressing interest is far from surprising. Last season, he scored 15 and assisted further 11 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions for Leverkusen.

Leicester, Aston Villa and Wolves are all keen to add such a presence to their attacking ranks, but it seems Villa’s interest is the most serious one at the moment. The Birmingham club are working hard to maintain creativity upfront, having already acquired Emiliano Buendia from Norwich City and had two bids rejected for Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe. It seems they are taking the possibility of Jack Grealish leaving this summer for big money quite seriously.

Villa have already had a €30 million bid for Bailey rejected, with Leverkusen apparently holding out for at least €45m.

It remains to be seen if the Bundesliga side get that amount, but even that doesn’t seem too much, considering the talent that the Jamaica international boasts along with several years’ worth of top-level experience.